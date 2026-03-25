Tanzania: Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon Builds Momentum Via Kilimanjaro Event in Tanzania

Months before race day, the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon is already making its presence felt beyond borders.

On March 21, a day before the Kilimanjaro Marathon, hundreds of runners, mostly Ugandans, took part in a shake up run through Moshi, turning heads and building excitement for the August 22 race in Kasese, Uganda.

The event was organized by the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon team, with support from the Ugandan Consulate in Arusha and the Uganda High Commission in Dar es Salaam.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

By showing up in Moshi, the Rwenzori organizers were introducing the race to runners who usually compete in Tanzania, giving them a taste of what's coming in Uganda later this year.

Shake-up runs are becoming a key part of the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon, having been introduced during last year's fourth edition in Kasese. The concept has since grown into an important way of building early excitement and connecting with runners ahead of the main race.

Amos Wekesa, CEO of Equator Hikes and lead organizer of the marathon, said the idea was to connect with runners early and encourage regional participation.

"The Kilimanjaro Marathon has been around for over 20 years and has built a strong following. We want to give those same runners a reason to come to Kasese in August," Amos Wekesa said.

"Last year we had some Tanzanians take part in the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon, and this year we expect even more, not just from here but across the world."

Anne Katusiime, Head of the Ugandan Consulate in Arusha, also welcomed the runners and highlighted the growing cross-border interest.

"It's exciting to see Ugandans running in Tanzania and sharing the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon experience with the region. We believe Tanzanian runners will join us in Kasese in August," she said.

The Moshi shake-up run also gave runners a chance to register early for the race. Registration is live via rwenzorimarathon.com

Speaking following Moshi developments, Sandra Againe, the Tusker Lite Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, said this year's Marathon marks a significant step up for the event following its recent international recognition.

"This will be a whole different proposition, as it comes after the event was included in the World Athletics Calendar and attained Label Race status. This edition promises more impact, greater global participation, and is set to cement the event's position on the international running calendar," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Kenyan athlete William Morwabe claimed victory in the full 42km marathon, finishing in 2:18:52, as Kenyan runners dominated the longer distance. Tanzanian athletes excelled in the 21km Yas Half-Marathon, showing strong performances on home soil.

Looking ahead, the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon team will hold another shake-up run on April 10, 2026, at Camps Bay Tidal Pool in Cape Town, South Africa, on the eve of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon. The event will feature running legend Eliud Kipchoge as part of Eliud's Running World, a series of seven marathons across all continents aimed at inspiring communities through running.