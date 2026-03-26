Ethiopia-Italy Forum Sparks New Era of Economic, Infrastructure Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Italy have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in investment and infrastructure development, as senior officials from both countries highlighted growing prospects for stronger economic ties.

The Ethio-Italy Construction and Infrastructure Forum, bringing together high-level government officials and business leaders, is underway in Addis Ababa with the aim of enhancing collaboration in priority sectors.

The opening session drew key dignitaries including Finance Minister Ahmed Shide, Irrigation and Lowlands Minister Abraham Belay, Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie, State Minister for Urban and Infrastructure Development Yetimegeta Asrat, Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Maria Tripodi, and Italy's Ambassador to Ethiopia Sem Fabrizi , among others.

Addressing the forum, senior officials underscored the expanding opportunities for strategic partnership, noting that deepened cooperation could play a vital role in advancing investment flows and accelerating infrastructure development in Ethiopia.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking at the forum, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide emphasized that the ongoing macroeconomic reforms are creating a favorable environment for investment and sustainable growth.

Ahmed further noted that Ethiopia has embarked on comprehensive reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy and enhancing private sector participation, adding that Italy's bilateral and multilateral support has played a constructive role.

According to the minister, the strong relationship between the leadership of the two countries has delivered tangible results in recent years, with cooperation expanding in volume, quality and scope, particularly in urban development, urban regeneration and the energy sector.

According to the minister, Italy has contributed to Ethiopia's reform efforts through budget support and technical advisory services, while also promoting investment and facilitating the entry of Italian companies into the Ethiopian market.

He added that the forum will further strengthen collaboration in construction, technical design, urban utilities expansion and broader infrastructure development.

Highlighting developments in the capital, the minister underscored that Addis Ababa is evolving into a major metropolitan hub, attracting investment, improving livability and driving economic activity.

The ongoing urban regeneration programs are enhancing social and economic conditions and serving as a model for other cities, with Italy contributing to these efforts, the minister added.

He stressed that the government is working to improve service delivery and institutional capacity to better support investors and citizens.

"Ethiopia is a country of over 130 million people, undertaking ambitious reforms and offering vast opportunities," he said, adding, "The country aims to position itself as a regional anchor for stability, economic cooperation and integration."

Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Maria Tripodi, on her part, commended Ethiopia's reform trajectory and economic performance, describing the country as a key driver of development in Africa.

She further noted that structural reforms, progress in strengthening the banking sector and gradual integration into the World Trade Organization (WTO) signal Ethiopia's commitment to openness and modernization.

"These developments inspire confidence among international investors and reinforce Ethiopia's position as a dynamic and emerging market," she said.

Tripodi added that Ethiopia's economic growth, which has exceeded six percent in recent years, makes it a natural partner for Italy's production system.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Business Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reaffirming Italy's commitment to deepening economic ties, she said efforts are underway to translate strong political relations into concrete economic opportunities by leveraging Italy's technological expertise and industrial capacity.

According to Tripodi, Italian companies are well positioned to contribute to Ethiopia's priority sectors, including infrastructure, logistics, urban development and energy.

Italy stands ready to support Ethiopia with advanced solutions in sustainable urban development, social housing, waste management and energy infrastructure, she noted.

Both sides underscored that the forum serves as a platform to strengthen business-to-business linkages and translate shared commitments into practical outcomes.