Rwandan Teen Wins African Spelling Bee, Eyes Engineering Career

Rwandan student Daniel Adesiyan emerged as the winner of the African Spelling Bee competition, securing the continental title after a tense three-round contest held on March 20 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

He was awarded a trophy shaped like the map of Africa.

ALSO READ: Rwandan students shine at intercontinental spelling competition

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The 14-year-old, a student at Lead International School, represented Rwanda and stood out among more than 15 participating countries, including South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, and others.

ALSO READ: Rwanda takes third place in African spelling competition

The African Spelling Bee is a continental academic competition that brings together top spellers from across Africa, each qualifying through their respective national spelling competitions.

The contest is designed to promote literacy, expand vocabulary, encourage academic excellence, and foster cultural exchange among African nations.

It is divided into two categories; a junior category for participants aged 9 to 13 and a senior category for those aged 14 to 18.

Adesiyan, who won in the senior category, described the moment he realised he had won as unbelievable, especially after such a demanding contest.

The competition featured about 25 contestants, but the first round changed the contest when participants were given African-language words instead of the expected English ones.

Many were caught off guard, leading to the elimination of 22 spellers and leaving only about six contestants. Among them, Adesiyan remained the only representative from Rwanda still in the competition.

The second round was less challenging, with contestants given animal-related words that were more familiar. Fewer participants were eliminated, though the pressure remained high as the competition progressed. Adesiyan moved through to the final stages.

He described the third round as the most difficult, saying he was given an unfamiliar word and had to rely on an educated guess. While other contestants struggled with it, he was the only one who spelled it correctly, effectively securing his victory even before the official results were announced.

The competition included speed and elimination rounds, requiring accuracy and quick thinking. Adesiyan stood out by correctly spelling challenging words such as "loquacious" and "caracal."

Rwanda also performed well in the junior category, finishing fourth, with Joshua Abijah of King David Academy securing that position.

Contestants waited as officials made the final decision. After the third and second runners-up were announced, Adesiyan was named the winner. He expected it, and when his name was announced, the room erupted in celebration, with strong support from fellow contestants.

Adesiyan said he started preparing early, reading widely and learning words from different sources. He noted that spelling is more than memorising words, as it involves understanding how English borrows from other languages and how its patterns and rules determine the way words are spelled.

He added that while a wide vocabulary matters, the focus is on understanding language structures and patterns. He said he focused more on learning language tips and strategies than on memorising too many words.

At school, with guidance from his English teacher, he practiced under conditions similar to the competition, which helped build his confidence. He said he went into the contest believing he would win, and kept that confidence throughout.

This was not his first time at the African Spelling Bee. He had competed in 2025 in Nigeria but was eliminated in the first round. He said the experience was painful and humbling, affecting his confidence and how he saw himself, but it pushed him to improve and try again.

Encouraged by his father, he said he would take the competition more seriously if given another chance. He told himself he was not just going to participate but to win. He believes he underestimated the competition the first time, but this time he went in focused and determined to win.

The youngster said the win means a lot to him, as it gives him a chance to represent Rwanda on a bigger stage.

The 11th grade student is studying Mathematics, Physics, and Information Technology, with plans to become a mechanical engineer.

His interest comes from a strong passion for physics and a desire to build and create. He said he has enjoyed creating things from a young age and hopes to develop innovations that will have a lasting impact.

He said he wants to create work that future generations will admire and benefit from. His role model is the late J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his role in developing nuclear weapons during World War II.

He admires the impact Oppenheimer made and hopes to achieve something meaningful of his own in a positive way that improves lives.

His father, Adesiyan Adedayo, spoke about the effort his son put into preparing, noting that he often stayed after school to practise spelling. He said he is proud of the results of that dedication and added that the family will continue to support his dream of becoming an engineer, providing the resources and encouragement he needs. He expressed confidence that the sky is the limit for his son.

Jackie Aliguma, a spelling bee coach at Wizard Spellers and Lead International School in Kigali, explained the structured training used to prepare students. She said it begins at the school level, where students compete to identify their abilities before moving on to larger competitions in Kigali and then advancing to the African level.

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She said training goes beyond memorising words, focusing on word origins, pronunciation, meanings, and language structures.

"Students take part in frequent mock spelling bees to mirror real competition conditions, with daily practice after school, continuing in the evenings, and sessions held on weekends and public holidays through online meetings."

Aliguma noted that over time, the students became fully engaged and committed to the process.

Eva Nabanoba, the principal of Lead International School, highlighted how spelling has shaped learning and discipline at the school.

Since 2015, the school has been holding spelling bees, and students have participated in competitions across Africa and in Dubai, gaining confidence through consistent practice and exposure.

She explained that spelling requires memorisation, focus, careful listening, and an understanding of how words are constructed, including syllables, sounds, and origins.

Nabanoba urges educators and policymakers to give greater attention to spelling and reading at the early stages of education.

She added that a strong foundation in these areas helps learners develop confidence, discipline, and the ability to compete successfully at both regional and international levels.