Zimbabwe: Fidelity Forced to Buy Specialised Machines As Suspected Chinese Miners Flood Market With Tungsten Infused Gold

26 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

GOVERNMENT owned Fidelity Refineries and Printers (FRP) has been forced to purchase specialised machinery to analyse large amounts of gold being delivered after revelations that some named Chinese miners were mixing tungsten and gold to increase purity and weight of their product.

According to sources privy to developments at the gold refiner, x-ray fluorescence (XRF) machines with an individual cost of no less than US$10,000 have been purchased.

XRF machines are analytical instruments used in analysis, identifying and quantifying mineral compositions.

The miners in question were said to be drilling and adding tungsten, an alloy of almost similar density to gold.

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"Some identified Chinese miners are buying tungsten as a mineral or tungsten deposits with the sole aim of adding it to their product and increasing its weight," said the source.

"This is criminal and affects government coffers, hence the decision to purchase XRF machines so as to curtail it.

"Some of those who were identified as culprits sought to deliver products with as little as 30% gold."

Despite massive outcry against some Chinese nationals in the mining sector, very little has been done by the state to curtail any of their illegal activities.

Reports that they are invading communal lands in Mashonaland East, national monuments such as Mavhuradonha Wilderness and sacred forests such as Haroni in Chimanimani have been continuously ignored.

Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president Henrietta Rushwaya called on authorities to name and prosecute them.

"It is high time state security agents arrest unscrupulous individuals and errant companies that misrepresent their intentions and proceed to conduct criminal activities here," said Rushwaya.

"They should be named and prosecuted as these minerals are meant to benefit the people of Zimbabwe. These activities if not checked will see most of our resources benefiting others."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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