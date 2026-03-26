Zimbabwe: Kuimba Shiri Claims U.S.$86,000 in Damages Due to Lake Chivero Pollution As Court Knocks Out Harare Council, ZINWA Defence

Discover moreAfrican art and craftsEconomy news reportsZimbabwe news subscriptionKuimba Shiri (Private) Limited is claiming US$86,240 in damages against the City of Harare, Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Zimbabwe National Water Authority and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority after pollution at Lake Chivero devastated its business.

The claim has gained momentum after the High Court struck out opposition from the City of Harare and ZINWA, ruling their filings invalid and allowing the matter to proceed unopposed.

At the centre of the case is a staggering environmental crisis, with evidence showing that over 250 million litres of raw sewage are being discharged into Lake Chivero daily, contaminating the water body and crippling tourism and wildlife.

The legal battle follows a 2024 exposé by NewZimbabwe.com which uncovered what has since been dubbed an "aquatic massacre", after toxic pollution triggered mass deaths of fish and animals in the lake.

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In December 2024, a deadly algal bloom killed rhinos, zebras, wildebeests, fish eagles and more than 1,000 fish, forcing Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority to close Lake Chivero to the public, a move that immediately cut off tourism activities.

Kuimba Shiri, which operates a bird park and lakeside resort, told the court the shutdown wiped out its core income streams, including its restaurant, bar, accommodation, camping, boat cruises and white rhino viewing.

Financial records show the scale of the hit: the business recorded a net profit of US$107,297 in 2024, before plunging into a loss of US$21,057 within the first two months of 2025 as bookings collapsed and visitors disappeared.

The company argues the pollution directly caused the losses and is now seeking compensation, alongside a declaration that the ongoing discharge of sewage violates environmental laws.

In its ruling, the High Court delivered a sharp rebuke to the City of Harare, finding its legal challenge was not properly authorised.

"This court finds that there is no valid authorisation," ruled Justice Edith Munangati-Manongwa, noting that the city's board resolution lacked signatures and did not meet legal requirements.

ZINWA's defence was also dismissed, with the court ruling that its reliance on an outdated board resolution was "a nullity" and could not justify its participation in the case.

With both key respondents removed from active opposition, the matter will now proceed unchallenged, placing renewed focus on Harare's ageing sewer system and its environmental impact.

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Lake Chivero remains closed, its waters heavily polluted.