Zimbabwe: MDC to Stage Demonstration Against Constitutional Amendment Bill Extending Mnangagwa's Term

MOVEMENT for Democratic Change (MDC) will next week hold a protest in Harare against the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3, which seeks to extend the tenure of President Emmerson Mnangagwa beyond 2028.

The MDC has since written a letter to the Zimbabwe Republic Police to request permission to protest from Africa Unity Square and in some areas of the Harare Central Business District.

MDC national organising secretary, Clifton Zumba, indicated to the officer commanding Harare that the demonstration will be held on April 4, with its leader, Douglas Mwonzora, set to address.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This letter serves as formal notification that the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), as a law-abiding political institution, intends to hold a peaceful demonstration in Harare on 4 April 2026.

"We respectfully request your office to take note of this notification and to provide the necessary support to ensure that the event proceeds peacefully and in an orderly manner," said Zumba in the letter.

The planned demonstration will come after the public hearings on the bill, which will be conducted by Parliament next week.

The bill has created political tensions in the country as ZANU PF pushes for the extension of Mnangagwa's and Parliament's terms.

The move has been met with resistance by the opposition, which accuses the ruling party of shrinking the democratic space by suspending the 2028 elections, which would signal the end of President Mnangagwa's rule as per the current constitution.

Zumba called on the opposition to unite in protests against the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3.

"We call upon all progressive forces and citizens who do not agree with the constitutional amendment proposals being advanced by ZANU PF to unite in defence of democracy and constitutionalism.

"Zimbabwe belongs to all of us. When we stand together, we strengthen our collective voice and safeguard the future of our nation. Unity gives us the power to overcome oppression and protect our democratic rights," said Zumba.