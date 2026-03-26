Zimbabwe: Top Zimbabwean Lawyer to Head Seychelles Commission of Inquiry On 2024 Prison Deaths

ZIMBABWEAN constitutional law expert Professor Justice Mavedzenge has been appointed head of a Seychelles commision of inquiry on the 2024 incident at Montagne Posée Prison.

The commission, which was sworn in on Wednesday by Seychelles President Patrick Hermine, is set to investigate events of December 6 and 7 2024 where two detainees died and several were injured.

Mavedzenge is a top constitutional lawyer based in South Africa, who recently made headlines after going head on with exiled former minister Jonathan Moyo on proposed amendments to Zimbabwe's Constitution.

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"The inquiry will seek to establish the facts and chronology of events, determine whether a riot, disturbance or planned action occurred, and examine the causes and contributing factors, including any grievances raised by prisoners," said the Seychelles government.

"It will further investigate the response of the Prison Authorities, the Seychelles Police Force (SPF), and the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF), including whether the actions taken were reasonable, necessary and proportionate.

"The Commission will also establish the chain of command and identify individuals responsible for decisions taken at each stage of the incident."

A riot occurred at Seychelles' Montagne Posée Prison on December 6 and 7, 2024 after an inmate who had been convicted of importing drugs was isolated.

Inmates immediately protested and demanded his release leading to conflict with guards.

Seychelles police and the military eventually restored order, with then President Wavel Ramkalawan acknowledging that force was used.

Added the government statement: "Particular attention will be given to the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two prisoners, Francis Ernesta and Jerry Mathiot, as well as the injuries sustained by others.

"The Commission will examine the use of force, including weapons, ammunition and non-lethal measures, and assess whether any violations of human rights or breaches of law may have occurred.

"In addition, the Commission will review existing protocols, rules of engagement and training frameworks for managing serious disturbances in custodial facilities and make recommendations where necessary.

"The Commission has been vested with full powers under the Commission of Inquiry Act, including the authority to summon witnesses, require the production of documents, and receive evidence under oath."