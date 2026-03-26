Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Falls Over Himself in Chivayo Praise, Says Controversial Businessman Has Golden Heart

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa, has showered praises on controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo whom he described as having a golden heart for donating ten ambulances and 200,000 litres of diesel.

Chivayo, who has been caught up in questionable private and government transactions in the past, has become one of Zimbabwe's most popular and liquid characters with his tendency to donate large sums of money and high-end vehicles to Zanu PF apologists.

The ten ambulances received by Mnangagwa are part of a batch of 20. The other ten were delivered.

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In his appreciation post, Mnangagwa described Chivayo as generous, astute, maverick, exemplary and tireless.

"This morning at State House, I had the distinct pleasure of receiving a generous donation of 10 brand new, state-of-the-art ambulances equipped with the latest medical technologies including respirators, oxygen delivery systems, defibrillators and advanced patient monitoring units," said Mnangagwa.

"These ambulances were formally handed over to the Minister of Health and Child Care for onward distribution across all Provinces to strengthen emergency response capacity and improve access to critical healthcare services.

"This donation has been made possible through the generosity of an astute and maverick young businessman Wicknell Chivayo who has a golden heart and continues to tirelessly support various key Government programmes under Vision 2030."

Chivayo has donated over a million dollars worth of gifts to singer Jah Prayzah and more to members of his apostolic sect, government initiatives, pro-Zanu PF and pro-2030 agenda activists.

He is part of the cabal described by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as Zvigananda.

Added Mnangagwa: "I extend my sincere appreciation to Chivayo for this gesture, which exemplifies the critical role of the private sector in complementing Government's efforts to deliver quality service delivery in the health sector.

"Such partnerships between Government and indigenous businesses reaffirm my administration's matra that "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo" and I urge other businesspeople within the private sector to emulate this gesture and exemplary conduct."