Zimbabwe: Woman Arrested for Child Brutality After Forcing Minor to Touch Burning Gas Stove in Viral Video

POLICE have arrested a Harare woman captured in a viral video while torturing her son for allegedly stealing from a local tuck shop.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the latest development.

"The ZRP reports the arrest of Mercy Kawesa (36) of Overspill, Epworth, Harare, for brutally assaulting and burning her child with a gas stove recently," said Nyathi.

"The mother claimed to be punishing the minor for stealing items at a local tuck shop."

Prior to Kawesa's arrest, ZRP said it had taken note of the disturbing viral footage involving a child abuse incident circulating on social media platforms in which a woman is clearly seen assaulting a minor and forcing the child to touch a blazing gas stove.

Police then appealed for information which assisted in the identification and subsequent arrest of the suspect captured in the video.

ZRP assured the public that suspect will face the full wrath of the law, including charges of attempted murder.