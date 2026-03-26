Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF MP Arrested Over Alleged Misuse of Constituency Funds

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Joel Sithole on allegations of abusing public office after he allegedly misappropriated more than ZWG 1.2 million from a Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

In a statement, ZACC said the legislator who represents Chiredzi South received ZWG 1,234,150 (about US$50 000) from the Parliament of Zimbabwe in August 2025.

The funds were earmarked for community projects including the construction of a classroom block and roofing of staff houses at Gwaseche Primary School and Makanani Clinic.

However, investigators allege that after receiving the money, Sithole who chairs the CDF committee and is a signatory to its bank account diverted the funds for other uses.

ZACC said its investigations found that the MP acting in alleged collusion with Edson Chauke who remains at large transferred ZWG 850 000 from the CDF account to a local wholesaler to purchase groceries.

He is also accused of spending a further ZWG 418,516 at grocery shops, hotels and beer outlets.

According to the anti-corruption body, Sithole later attempted to conceal the alleged misuse of funds by purchasing 100 bags of cement and some roofing sheets for a different school to give the impression that development work had begun.

Sithole is expected to appear before the magistrates' court in Masvingo tomorrow.