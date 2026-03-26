Zimbabwe: Govt Moves to Shield Prices As Middle East Crisis Drives Fuel Costs

The government has approved a series of measures aimed at stabilising prices of basic commodities following the impact of ongoing tensions in the Middle East on global fuel markets.

Speaking during a post cabinet briefing in Harare, Tuesday, Information Minister Zhemu Soda said authorities had reviewed price movements and the availability of essential goods between January and March 2026.

"Cabinet considered and approved the report on the impact of the Middle East crisis on pricing of basic commodities," he said.

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Despite rising international fuel prices and disruptions in oil supply chains, the government said most staple goods in the domestic market have remained relatively stable.

"Cabinet noted the price movements and availability of basic commodities in the domestic market... taking into account the impact of the ongoing geo-political developments in the Middle East," he said.

According to the report, prices for key items such as mealie meal, cooking oil, sugar, flour, rice and meat products have largely been maintained by businesses. However, some sectors have recorded increases.

"A few bread makers however increased prices to an average of 10 percent while price hikes have been witnessed in the transport sector, in particular the passenger-vehicle operators," he said.

To curb inflationary pressures, Cabinet has approved a review of selected fuel taxes.

"Cabinet considered and approved the review of selected and time-bound fuel taxes in order to contain inflationary pressures and safeguard consumer welfare," said the Minister.

The government is also exploring ways to reduce fuel costs through higher ethanol blending levels.

"Government also considered the option of increasing the ethanol blending of petrol from the current E5 to E20 level with a view of reducing the pump price of petrol on the local market," he said.

Soda added that further adjustments are being refined and will be announced in due course.

"Appropriate refinements of options are underway and the necessary fuel prices adjustments will be communicated in due course," he said.

The measures come as countries worldwide grapple with the economic ripple effects of geopolitical tensions particularly in energy markets which often have a direct impact on the cost of living.