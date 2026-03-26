Zimbabwe: Clean Water Returns to Binga As New Partnership Transforms Lives

A joint initiative between the Government of Zimbabwe, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is reshaping livelihoods in Binga through improved access to clean water and renewable energy.

The programme, known as the Climate Adaptation, Water and Energy Programme (CAWEP) has seen the rehabilitation of a 65-kilometre pipeline managed by Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) restoring reliable piped water to thousands of households, schools, clinics and public institutions for the first time in decades.

At Siansundu Rural Health Centre, health workers say the return of running water has significantly improved maternal care.

Previously, nurses had to fetch water from distant boreholes while expectant mothers were required to bring their own supplies -- a situation that raised the risk of infection during childbirth.

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"In the labour ward, water is essential for cleaning, sanitation, and infection control. Now we can safely conduct deliveries and maintain hygiene for both staff and patients. It has changed everything," said Gideon Muzamba, the nurse in charge at the facility.

Running water is now available throughout the clinic, helping to improve infection control, reduce delays in treatment and support safer administration of medicines.

The intervention has also extended to the education sector with at least ten schools connected to the upgraded system and benefiting from both clean water and solar energy.

At Bunsiwa Primary School, improved access to water has enhanced sanitation and created a healthier learning environment for pupils.

"For the first time, learners and teachers have access to clean drinking water at school. Sanitation has improved and the learning environment is now healthier," said Leonard Mudenda, chairperson of the school's development committee.

Binga is among Zimbabwe's most climate-vulnerable districts, where erratic rainfall and prolonged dry spells have historically limited access to safe water.

Officials say the combined investment in water infrastructure and renewable energy is helping communities better withstand climate shocks while improving essential services.

For many residents, the changes are already tangible from safer childbirth conditions to reduced time spent collecting water and improved school attendance.

The initiative is being seen as an example of how integrated approaches to water, energy and public services can strengthen resilience, improve health outcomes and restore dignity in rural communities.