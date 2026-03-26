Zimbabwe: Chivayo's Ex-Wife Sonja Demands U.S.$25 Million, Luxury Fleet and Prime Properties in Divorce Settlement As Custody War Erupts

A high-stakes divorce battle between controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his estranged wife Sonja Madzikanda has spilled into the High Court, with explosive claims over multi-million-dollar assets, luxury vehicles and child access disputes.

In a parallel urgent chamber application filed at the High Court, Chivayo is seeking access to his two minor children, alleging that Madzikanda has "systematically and routinely denied access" to them, despite what he describes as repeated efforts to resolve the impasse amicably.

Court papers seen by NewZimbabwe.com, now before the High Court show that Madzikanda is demanding a US$25 million lump sum settlement, US$40,000 monthly spousal maintenance and an additional US$1 million per year for holidays and entertainment. She is also seeking full custody of the couple's two children, with limited, structured access for Chivayo.

"The defendant (Chivayo) has been systematically and routinely denied access to his minor children," reads part of the urgent application.

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"Despite several attempts to resolve this impasse it persists unabated."

The couple, who married under customary law in July 2017, have two children together, both under the age of 10.

Madzikanda, in her declaration, argues the marriage has "broken down irretrievably," citing allegations of adultery, emotional abuse and abandonment.

"The defendant has violated the marriage and desecrated the pact... by having another relationship with a woman he is now married to," she claims.

Madzikanda is seeking a share of an opulent vehicle fleet that includes a Rolls-Royce Spectre, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, Maybach, Range Rover models and a Lexus SUV.

She also claims there is a private jet "believed to be owned, controlled, or regularly used" by Chivayo.

The immovable property under dispute spans prime real estate in Zimbabwe and abroad, including houses in Avondale, Greystone Park and Borrowdale, a stand in Gletwyn Township, a Ballantyne Park property and luxury apartments at DaVinci Suites in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Madzikanda is specifically pushing for sole ownership of selected assets, including the Gletwyn stand, the Ballantyne Park villa and the Sandton apartment, while also calling for the court to "pierce the corporate veil" of companies and trusts allegedly holding marital assets.

She further argues that Chivayo, described in court papers as "a man of abundant means," should fully fund the children's lifestyle including private education, medical insurance, unlimited internet access, extracurricular activities and seasonal clothing consistent with their upbringing.

She also said both children are special "in the sense that the process of their birth was extra-ordinary and they have because of the extra-ordinary circumstance of their birth, become special children with special needs that only the plaintiff (she) who understands them as the birthing parent is prepared and able to provide.

"The minor children need to be protected from any form physical, psychological and emotional harm that may be occasioned by mal-treatment, abuse, neglect, exploitation degradation that is inherent and common when children are transferred to a non-biological mother," Madzikanda said.

"In recognition of the lifestyle to which the Plaintiff and children have been accustomed, it is imperative that the Defendant be obligated to cover expenses related to holidays and entertainment in the amount of USD1,000,000.00 (one million united states dollars) per annum.

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"This includes, but is not limited to annual vacations, recreational activities and cultural experiences that are integral to the children's upbringing and the Plaintiffs well being," she wrote in her draft order.

"It is just and equitable for the assets to be divided equally," she submits, adding that her contribution to the household, though non-financial, was integral to building the estate.

The legal clash comes amid heightened public interest, after Madzikanda recently took to social media hinting that the millionaire businessman was attempting to rekindle the relationship, adding another layer of intrigue to the already contentious proceedings.

Madzikanda is represented by her lawyer Rungano Mahuni of Mahuni Gidiri Law Chambers while Chivayo is represented by his lawyers from Mpofu Mazhata Chambers.

The case is yet to be heard