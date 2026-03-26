Uganda: Minister Musasizi Presents Shs877bn Ministerial Policy Statement to Parliament

25 March 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Andrew Victor Naimanye

The Minister of State for General Duties, Henry Musasizi, on Wednesday presented the Ministerial Policy Statement for the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) for the Financial Year 2026/2027 to the Finance Committee of the Parliament of Uganda for approval.

According to the statement, URA has been allocated a resource envelope of Shs 877.396 billion in line with the Government's medium-term fiscal framework.

"The allocation is structured to sustain revenue mobilization efforts, strengthen compliance and administrative efficiency, and support strategic investments necessary to harness emerging opportunities, including those associated with increased economic activity and the onset of oil and gas production," he said.

Flanked by the URA team, the Minister Musasizi said the Authority is carrying out various interventions to address the challenges of revenue mobilization.

Minister Musasizi noted that Uganda Revenue Authority has increased the use of technology to bring more transparency, efficiency, and simplification of processes for taxpayers.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State for Planning, Amos Lugoloobi, who later presented the Ministerial Policy Statement for the National Planning Authority Uganda (NPA) to the same Finance Committee.

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