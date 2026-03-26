East Africa: AU Appoints Ex-Tanzania Leader Horn, Red Sea Envoy

Hargeisa — The African Union has appointed former Tanzanian President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete as its High Representative for the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, in a move aimed at strengthening diplomatic efforts in one of the continent's most strategically sensitive regions.

The appointment was announced on Tuesday by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, who said Kikwete would support the bloc's engagement on complex political, peace and security challenges across the region.

Kikwete, who served as President of Tanzania from 2005 to 2015, is expected to play a key role in advancing preventive diplomacy, facilitating inclusive political dialogue, and promoting confidence-building measures among regional stakeholders.

His mandate will also focus on strengthening cooperation mechanisms aimed at fostering long-term peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, a region that remains central to global maritime trade routes and geopolitical interests.

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The African Union said the High Representative will work closely with regional and international organizations, including the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the East African Community (EAC), the League of Arab States, and the United Nations, to ensure coordinated and effective responses to ongoing challenges.

The AU emphasized that such coordination is critical given the strategic importance of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, both for international commerce and the broader stability of the African continent.

Youssouf expressed confidence in Kikwete's leadership, describing his experience and diplomatic track record as vital in supporting countries across the region.

"He will make a significant contribution to addressing prevailing challenges and advancing durable peace, stability and prosperity," the AU Chairperson said.

The Horn of Africa has in recent years faced a range of security, political and economic pressures, making the appointment of a senior envoy a key step in reinforcing the African Union's mediation and stabilization efforts.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)