Rwanda: Religious Oversight Aims to Curb Exploitation, Not Suppress Faith - Kagame

President Paul Kagame has said that government oversight of religious institutions is meant to ensure accountability and protect citizens from exploitation, not to suppress faith.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, March 25, while addressing members of the Muslim community during an engagement held as part of celebrations marking the end of Eid al-Fitr.

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"Some individuals hide behind religion to pursue personal interests, exploit others, and take their property. This should not happen in any religion," he said.

Last year, authorities shut down many places of worship for failing to meet requirements.

Kagame dismissed claims that Rwanda is restricting religious freedom, insisting that the government's role is to ensure proper functioning of faith-based institutions.

"Some people misunderstood this and claimed that Rwanda persecutes religions and churches, but that is not true. Our goal... is to put things in the right order. We do not deny anyone peace."

The President pointed to past cases where self-proclaimed religious leaders misled followers and operated without accountability, saying such practices undermine the true purpose of religion.

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"You cannot have someone starting a church in the morning, exploiting people all day, and by evening it disappears without accountability. That is no longer religion, it becomes something else entirely," he said.

Kagame emphasised that religious institutions have a clear role to play in society, including providing moral guidance and supporting communities through sectors such as education and healthcare.

"Religion should not be used to exploit people, deprive them of their livelihoods, or enrich a few individuals at the expense of others. These issues have occurred across different religions and churches."

"That is why, as a government, we established guidelines, to agree on what should be followed so that everything functions properly," he added.

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He noted that this approach should guide not only Islam, but also other religions, churches, and Rwandan society as a whole, emphasising the need to promote security, mutual understanding, and development grounded in these values.

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The Minister of Local Government Dominique Habimana commended the Muslim community for its contribution to Rwanda's development, noting its role in education, healthcare, investment, and support for vulnerable groups.

He noted that at the start of 2025, the government introduced guidelines to help religious organisations and churches operate more effectively.

"This aligns with the kind of Rwanda that citizens aspire to. We will continue to strengthen collaboration between the government and religious institutions to promote the well-being of all Rwandans," he added.