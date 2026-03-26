Tanzania Races Ahead to Bridge the Digital Gap As Africa Pushes for Impactful Connectivity

Dar es Salaam — Efforts to expand universal and meaningful connectivity across Africa have taken a central stage in Dar es Salaam, as 23 English-speaking countries convene for a high-level telecommunications workshop.

The three-day ITU Subregional Workshop for Africa, hosted by the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), is focusing on strategies to promote and measure inclusive access to communication services.

Opening the workshop, TCRA Director General Jabiri Bakari said Tanzania is scaling up efforts to ensure equitable access to meaningful connectivity through the Universal Communications Service Access Fund (UCSAF), alongside strengthening regulatory frameworks.

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He noted that the goal is not only to expand access but also to ensure communication services deliver real social and economic impact to users.

The workshop, running from March 24 to 26, 2026, at the Ramada Hotel, brings together experts from statistics agencies, research institutions, telecom regulators, higher learning institutions, service providers, and government ministries, including the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

By hosting the forum, Tanzania positions itself at the forefront of regional efforts to bridge the digital divide, as stakeholders push for more inclusive, measurable, and impactful connectivity across the continent.