South Africa: Senior Police Officials in Court With Alleged Crime Boss, Matlala

Some 12 senior police officers as well as alleged underground boss, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, have appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges of corruption, fraud and the Contravention of the PFMA.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the charges stem from the alleged irregular awarding of a tender to Matlala's company, Medicare 24.

"Treasury regulations were violated and Matlala and Medicare24 were favoured by SAPS BEC members which will become apparent from the evidence later in the process.

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"Medicare24 did not have the facilities/equipment and/or staff to make good on the tender, which was budgeted for approximately R360 million, but owing to the collusion between the SAPS officials and Medicare 24, the lowest bid, which was approximately R228 million, which bid came from Matlala, was awarded this contract, nonetheless.

"Matlala received a payment of just over R50 million before the unlawful contract was cancelled by SAPS. Some of the accused also benefitted financially from this contract through money received from Matlala to which they were not entitled to," the NPA said.

The accused in the matter are:

Matlala together with James Murray (service provider)

Captain Brian Neville

Brigadier Rachel Matjeng

Brigadier Alpheus Thembinkosi Ngema

Brigadier Patrick Nethengwe

Tumisho Nehemiah Maleka (Procurement Officer)

Major General Busisiwe Precious Temba

Brigadier Kirsty Jonker

Brigadier Petunia Reabetsoe Lenono

Brigadier Onica Ofentse Tlhoale

Colonel Nonjabulo Nomfundo Mngadi

Colonel Anton Paulsen

Colonel Natsenge Johannes Monyai

"There are 14 accused on the roll which include Matlala and 12 are members of the SAPS ranging in rank from Brigadier to Captain, two entities and a director of one of the entities.

"This matter again highlights how tender processes in government including law enforcement are compromised through government officials who are prepared to compromise themselves and their institutions just to make money on the side or to pay back favours.

"The matter was referred to IDAC [Investigating Directorate Against Corruption] in 2024 by a component of SAPS. The arrests show that agencies are still able to deal with corruption and effectively so," the NPA said.

Matlala told the court that he would not apply for bail at this stage and his matter was postponed to 07 April 2026 to consult with his attorney.

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The rest of the accused were granted bail of between R40 000 and R80 000 with stringent conditions attached.