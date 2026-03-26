Ethiopia: U.S. to Require Visa Bonds for Some Ethiopian Travelers

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Ethiopian business travelers and tourists will now be required to post bonds of up to USD 15,000 to obtain short-term visas under a pilot program set to take effect on April 2, the US Embassy in Addis Ababa said.

The measure applies to applicants for business and tourist visas, known as B1/B2 visas, who are otherwise eligible for travel to the United States. Under the program, applicants must pay a refundable bond before a visa is issued.

The bond will be returned if the traveler complies with visa conditions and leaves the United States before their authorized stay expires.

The requirement will not apply to Ethiopians who already hold valid B1/B2 visas issued before April 2, the embassy said. It also excludes travelers applying for student visas, including F and M categories.

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US officials cautioned applicants against making payments before their visa interviews, warning that early payments do not guarantee approval and may expose applicants to fraud. Visa application fees, they added, remain non-refundable and non-transferable.

The bond will be automatically canceled and refunded if US authorities record that the traveler departs on or before the authorized date of stay, if the visa holder does not travel to the United States before the visa expires, or if the traveler is denied admission at a US port of entry.

Cases in which travelers may have violated the terms of the bond will be reviewed by US Citizenship and Immigration Services to determine whether a breach has occurred. Such cases may include instances where a traveler departs after the authorized period of stay, remains in the United States beyond that period without leaving, or seeks to change their immigration status after entry, including by applying for asylum.

The bond requirement comes amid a broader tightening of US immigration and visa policies affecting several countries, including Ethiopia.

In January, the State Department paused the issuance of immigrant visas to nationals of countries deemed to have high rates of public assistance use in the United States. Ethiopia and Eritrea were among those listed. While applicants may still submit forms and attend interviews, visa issuance in such cases remains on hold.

Separately, under a presidential proclamation that took effect at the start of the year, the United States has restricted or suspended entry and visa issuance for nationals of 39 countries. Individuals affected by the order may still apply and appear for interviews but could be found ineligible for visas or admission.

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The State Department has also suspended visa issuances for applicants under the Diversity Visa (DV) program.

In addition, applicants for certain nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B workers, students and exchange visitors, have been instructed to make their social media accounts publicly accessible to facilitate identity and security vetting, the embassy said.