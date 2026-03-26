Ethiopia Secures Major Diplomatic Gains Across Multiple Fronts - HPR Standing Committee

Addis Ababa — The Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) has commended Ethiopia's tangible progress in advancing its diplomatic agenda during the current fiscal year.

Presenting the ministry's six-month performance report, Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos outlined achievements in safeguarding national interests, strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations, and expanding Ethiopia's global engagement.

He stressed that the efforts have helped protect national interests while broadening Ethiopia's diplomatic reach.

Gedion told the committee that Ethiopia's diplomatic engagements during the reporting period elevated the country's visibility on major international platforms, including the G20 and BRICS, as well as other continental and regional institutions.

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He noted that the country is making steady progress by pursuing an independent and non-aligned foreign policy.

Following the presentation, Standing Committee Chairperson Dima Negewo said the ministry has delivered concrete results despite evolving regional and global challenges.

"The Ministry has undertaken substantive efforts during the fiscal year to safeguard national interests and achieve tangible progress across multiple areas of diplomacy," Dima said, adding that oversight findings confirm the ministry's performance.

He further stated that Ethiopia has successfully attracted global attention and hosted major international and continental conferences, contributing to a stronger national image.

The chairperson urged the ministry to intensify efforts to ensure that bilateral agreements concluded in the past six months are translated into concrete results within a short period.

Responding to questions raised by committee members, Gedion, along with State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye, provided detailed explanations and clarifications on the ministry's performance and future priorities.