Ethiopia Grants Visa Amnesty to Ethiopian-Americans in Diaspora Major Outreach Move

Addis Ababa — Immigration and Citizenship Service (ICS) has announced a sweeping visa penalty amnesty for Ethiopian-Americans, marking a significant step in Ethiopia's push to strengthen ties with its global diaspora.

The decision, unveiled as part of the government's "citizen-centered diplomacy," offers relief to American citizens of Ethiopian origin who have overstayed their visas in Ethiopia.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, ICS Deputy Director General Gosa Demissie said applicants must provide legal proof that at least one parent holds Ethiopian nationality to qualify for the amnesty.

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The move comes after authorities identified a number of Ethiopian-Americans who had remained in the country beyond their authorized stay, violating immigration rules.

However, officials say the revised policy reflects a broader commitment to reconnecting with Ethiopians abroad.

Under the new directive; Ethiopian-Americans under 18 can regularize their status free of charge.

Moreover, those aged 18 and above will pay only 50% of accumulated penalties.

"This decision reflects respect and recognition for people of Ethiopian origin," Gosa emphasized, highlighting the government's intent to remove barriers for diaspora engagement.

The amnesty is time-limited, running for 60 days, from March 24 to May 23, 2026.

Officials say the initiative is designed not only to resolve immigration violations but also to deepen the longstanding relationship between Ethiopia and the United States.

By easing penalties, the government aims to enable Ethiopian-Americans to live, work, and contribute to the country without disruption.

The policy is expected to benefit thousands, providing a rare opportunity to regularize legal status while reinforcing Ethiopia's expanding focus on diaspora inclusion, ENA has learned.