Zimbabwe: Warriors Behind in Preparations for Four Nations Tournament - Coach Says After Bosso Goalless Draw

Warriors coach Marian Marinica has conceded that his team is lagging behind in their preparations for the upcoming Four Nations tournament following a goalless draw against Highlanders FC on Wednesday afternoon.

The match, staged to mark Bosso's centenary celebrations, formed part of the Warriors' build-up to the Four Nations tournament, which will be hosted by Botswana from March 28 to April 2.

Zimbabwe will compete alongside Zambia, Malawi and the host nation in the regional tournament.

Speaking after the goalless draw against Highlanders, Marinica admitted his side is not yet at the desired level of readiness.

"It was a game of two halves; we tried some players. The result generally shows that probably we are a little bit behind in terms of our preparations for the tournament."

"We still have players coming into camp even today, and normally you need more time to prepare for something like that (Four Nations tournament)."

At the tournament, Zimbabwe will open their campaign against hosts Botswana. The winner of that encounter will progress to the final to face either Zambia or Malawi, while the losing sides will contest the third-place playoff.

The Four Nations tournament will mark the Warriors' first outing since their disappointing campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations in December, where the team endured a poor run.