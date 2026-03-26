Kenya: No Apology! Gachagua Doubles Down in Bitter Clash With Ruto

Capital FM
President William Ruto and his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua (file photos)
25 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has refused to apologize over his controversial remarks about President William Ruto's physical appearance, insisting he has "no regret whatsoever".

Speaking during a heated interview on Ramogi TV on Wednesday, Gachagua defended his statements, saying they were simply a "true description" and not abuse.

"I have no apology to give to anybody," he said firmly. "I described what I see, and I will continue speaking truthfully."

Pressed repeatedly by journalists on whether his comments were demeaning or in violation of leadership and integrity standards, Gachagua stood his ground.

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"There is no apology to make," he said, dismissing claims that his remarks amounted to body shaming or disrespect.

He argued that he is no longer a state officer and therefore not bound in the same way, even when challenged on Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

Gachagua admitted that he intentionally provoked President Ruto to react publicly.

"I wanted him to lose his temper... to stop being presidential," he said, adding that the President had now "come down" to the level he expected.

According to Gachagua, the exchange exposed what he described as the President's "true character," accusing him of engaging in insults, propaganda, and petty politics.

The remarks triggered a response from President Ruto, who hit back at the opposition leaders, describing some of them as "fat" and urging them to go to the gym, while also calling them "foolish" and lacking a clear agenda for the country.

Even as journalists pushed him to reflect on his remarks, Gachagua maintained that his focus was to expose what he sees as the truth.

"I had hoped you would ask me about development," he said, brushing off criticism.

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