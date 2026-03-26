Mozambique: Fuel Prices Will Remain Unchanged for Next Two Months

Maputo — The Mozambican government has guaranteed that fuel prices will remain unchanged over the next two months, despite the war of aggression waged by the United States and Israel against Iran.

The government spokesperson and Minister of Planning and Development, Salim Valá, speaking on Tuesday, after a meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), told reporters that the government is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, keeping in contact with international partners to monitor the oil market.

"At this moment there are no signs that there could be a price increase, considering that there we have some fuel reserves. More imported fuel should arrive in the country in the coming weeks. We have no information to the contrary", Vala said.

Data released by the government indicates that, in the second week of this month, the country had just over 85,000 tonnes of fuel stored in ocean terminals, volumes considered sufficient to guarantee the supply of the domestic market until the end of April.

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Currently, gasoline is sold at around 85 meticais per litre, while a litre of diesel costs around 80 meticais (1.33 and 1.25 US dollars, at the current exchange rate).

The minister explained that the fuels in circulation were imported before the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran.

Price stability also extends to other petroleum derivatives, including kerosene.

Mozambique depends significantly on the Strait of Hormuz, with about 80 per cent of its fuel imports using this waterway, through which approximately 20 per cent of the world's oil traffic passes.