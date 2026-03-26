Mozambique: Over 125,000 Living With Tuberculosis in Mozambique

25 March 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Over 125,000 people are living with tuberculosis in Mozambique, with a notable increase in cases in the central and southern provinces.

According to Benedita José, head of the National Tuberculosis Control Programme, interviewed by Radio Moçambique, as part of the commemorations of World Tuberculosis Day, observed on 24 March each year, Inhambane, Gaza, and Maputo are the provinces most affected by the disease.

"Combating tuberculosis remains a priority for the sector. Around 125,000 people develop tuberculosis each year, which corresponds to approximately 361 per 100,000 people", she said.

She also revealed that Mozambique is among the top 10 countries with the highest tuberculosis burden in southern Africa, and the country ranks fourth in terms of tuberculosis prevalence.

However, she said, the country is improving its TB screening methods.

"We have made significant progress compared to last year', Jose claimed. "It is important to recognize that the government has made a great effort to improve the tuberculosis diagnostic network in our country. Several sensitive technologies for tuberculosis diagnosis have been acquired, including molecular micrographies that allow for the identification of how to combat tuberculosis".

Jose stressed that the government "has invested heavily in the component of screening and identifying people suspected of having tuberculosis. Currently, the country uses digital and artificial intelligence technologies for tuberculosis screening.'

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