Eswatini/Eritrea: Eswatini Left With Work to Do After 2-0 Loss to Eritrea in TotalEnergies CAF Afcon Qualifiers

Pixabay
(file photo).
25 March 2026
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Eritrea secured a 2-0 victory over Eswatini in the first leg of their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) PAMOJA 2027 Preliminary Round qualifier played in Meknes, Morocco, on Wednesday.

The opening goal of the game was scored in the 81st minute when Siem Eyob-Abraha's corner appeared to miss everyone and go straight into the net.

The second goal came four minutes into added time at the end of the game as their talisman, Ali Suleiman, went on a mazy run on the left and fired a rocket shot into the roof of the net from close range.

The Eritreans, playing their first continental qualifier in almost 20 years, also missed a penalty as Suleiman saw his effort saved by Eswatini goalkeeper Mlamuli Makhanya, who dived low to his right.

Ironically, Eritrea's previous TotalEnergies CAF AFCON qualifier was also against Eswatini in September 2007. The side finished second in their qualification pool that year.

The two teams will now travel to Eswatini for the return leg, which will be played on Tuesday next week.

The fixture was the opening match of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027 Preliminary Round qualifiers.

The six teams who advance through the Preliminary Round will join the other 42 Member Associations in the Group Phase.

The continental finals will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania next year, the first time they have been staged in East Africa in 51 years.

Read the original article on Cosafa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Council of Southern African Football Associations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.