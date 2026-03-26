Eswatini/Eritrea: Eswatini Left With Work to Do After 2-0 Loss to Eritrea in TotalEnergies CAF Afcon Qualifiers

Eritrea secured a 2-0 victory over Eswatini in the first leg of their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) PAMOJA 2027 Preliminary Round qualifier played in Meknes, Morocco, on Wednesday.

The opening goal of the game was scored in the 81st minute when Siem Eyob-Abraha's corner appeared to miss everyone and go straight into the net.

The second goal came four minutes into added time at the end of the game as their talisman, Ali Suleiman, went on a mazy run on the left and fired a rocket shot into the roof of the net from close range.

The Eritreans, playing their first continental qualifier in almost 20 years, also missed a penalty as Suleiman saw his effort saved by Eswatini goalkeeper Mlamuli Makhanya, who dived low to his right.

Ironically, Eritrea's previous TotalEnergies CAF AFCON qualifier was also against Eswatini in September 2007. The side finished second in their qualification pool that year.

The two teams will now travel to Eswatini for the return leg, which will be played on Tuesday next week.

The fixture was the opening match of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027 Preliminary Round qualifiers.

The six teams who advance through the Preliminary Round will join the other 42 Member Associations in the Group Phase.

The continental finals will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania next year, the first time they have been staged in East Africa in 51 years.