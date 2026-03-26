Somalia: Somali Cabinet Fires Prisons Chief Amid Political Fall-Out With Southwest State

25 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The cabinet of Somalia met for its weekly session on Wednesday, discussing the country's overall situation with a focus on security and efforts to intensify operations against Al-Shabaab.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, heard a briefing from the Ministry of Defense on gains made during "Operation Beder," carried out during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Ministers also approved the 1988 United Nations Convention on illicit trafficking of narcotic and Psychotropic Substances, following a proposal from the Ministry of Health.

In addition, the cabinet endorsed a recommendation from the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to appoint Mohamed Sheikh Hassan Hamud as commander of the Somali Custodial Corps.

He replaces former prisons chief Mahad Abdirahman, who was relieved of his duties.

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