Somalia: Somali Defence Minister Hails Decade-Long Security Reform Programme

25 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi on Wednesday attended the closing ceremony of the National Security Architecture Strengthening Programme, highlighting its impact on the country's security sector over the past decade.

Speaking at the event in Mogadishu, Fiqi said the initiative had played a key role in establishing Somalia's national security framework, helping to unify security policies, strengthen institutions and enhance the capacity of the armed forces and security agencies.

He noted that the programme had contributed significantly to improving coordination across security bodies and building professional expertise within Somalia's defence and law enforcement institutions.

The minister also thanked the government of the United Kingdom for its continued support, particularly in programmes aimed at strengthening Somalia's defence and security institutions. He said the backing reflected Britain's commitment to supporting Somalia's efforts to build a stable and peaceful state.

The ceremony was also attended by Interior Security Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail, National Security Adviser Aweys Haji, and the British ambassador to Somalia, Charles King.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.