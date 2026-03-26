Somalia: Somali Defence Minister Hails Decade-Long Security Reform Programme

Mogadishu — Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi on Wednesday attended the closing ceremony of the National Security Architecture Strengthening Programme, highlighting its impact on the country's security sector over the past decade.

Speaking at the event in Mogadishu, Fiqi said the initiative had played a key role in establishing Somalia's national security framework, helping to unify security policies, strengthen institutions and enhance the capacity of the armed forces and security agencies.

He noted that the programme had contributed significantly to improving coordination across security bodies and building professional expertise within Somalia's defence and law enforcement institutions.

The minister also thanked the government of the United Kingdom for its continued support, particularly in programmes aimed at strengthening Somalia's defence and security institutions. He said the backing reflected Britain's commitment to supporting Somalia's efforts to build a stable and peaceful state.

The ceremony was also attended by Interior Security Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail, National Security Adviser Aweys Haji, and the British ambassador to Somalia, Charles King.