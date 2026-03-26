Somalia Cabinet Reviews Security Operations, Approves Agreements and Prison Chief Appointment

Mogadishu — The cabinet of Somalia met for its weekly session on Wednesday, reviewing the country's security situation and ongoing military operations against extremist groups, while approving a health agreement and endorsing the appointment of a new prisons chief.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, received a briefing from the Ministry of Defense on recent gains made by Somali security forces during what officials described as "Operation Beder" conducted during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

According to the briefing, government troops recaptured the areas of Mubarak and Daaru Salaam in the Lower Shabelle region. Officials said the military would continue operations aimed at dismantling militant groups and were preparing to target larger districts.

The cabinet also approved the International Health Regulations agreement related to trade in narcotic and psychotropic medicines, originally adopted in 1988, following a proposal from the Ministry of Health.

In addition, ministers endorsed a recommendation from the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to appoint Brig. Gen. Mohamed Sheikh Hassan Xaamud as the new commander of the Somali Custodial Corps. Officials said he previously held senior positions within the armed forces and has an established service record.