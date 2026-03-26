Africa: AU Designates Jakaya Kikwete As High Representative in Horn and Red Sea

opinion

The Chairperson of the AU Commission has appointed former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete as the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

In a statement issued today, Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said Kikwete will spearhead the AU's efforts to address "the complex political, peace and security dynamics across the region."

The role will largely revolve around facilitating dialogue and promoting cooperation in cooperation with organizations like IGAD and the Arab League, according to the statement.

"This coordinated engagement is particularly critical considering the strategic importance of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea for international trade and the broader stability of the African continent," it reads.