Sudan Calls for Exceptional Support to Conflict-Affected Countries Within 2026-2029 International Cooperation Strategy

Geneva, March 25, 2026 (SUNA) - Sudan emphasized the importance of taking into account the specific conditions of countries affected by conflicts and disasters when implementing the development cooperation strategy for 2026-2029, calling for flexible and exceptional approaches to support recovery, reconstruction, and the stimulation of labor markets.

This was stated in Sudan's presentation delivered by Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare, Mu'tasim Ahmed Salih, to the 356th session of the Governing Body of the International Labour Organization (ILO), during discussions on the organization's development cooperation framework for the coming years.

The statement highlighted that the war in Sudan has displaced more than 12 million citizens, most of them workers, artisans, and employees in productive sectors, which has negatively impacted livelihoods and led to rising unemployment and poverty rates, particularly among youth and women.

Sudan urged the organization to develop targeted support programs for conflict-affected countries, promote short-term and high-return projects to revitalize labor markets, strengthen social protection systems and job security, invest in vocational training and skills development, and activate the role of social partners in policy formulation.

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The statement also stressed the importance of increasing flexible and sustainable funding for development cooperation programs, enabling the organization to respond rapidly to the needs of countries facing exceptional circumstances.

Sudan reaffirmed its commitment to the goals and principles of the International Labour Organization, foremost of which are supporting decent work, respecting trade union freedoms, and promoting stability and sustainable development.