Sudan: Finance Minister Meets UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy to Sudan

Khartoum, March 25, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Finance, Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim, met with the Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to Sudan, Mr. Pekka Haavisto, in the presence of the Envoy's Political Affairs Officer and Special Assistant, Ms. Nayla Hajar.

The meeting addressed the humanitarian, economic, and political situation in the country, with the Minister rejecting what he described as ready-made solutions proposed by the international community, and stressing that bringing together key actors constitutes a fundamental step toward developing a clear vision and identifying an appropriate starting point for the peace process.

Both sides also explored ways to advance peace efforts, emphasizing that sustainable peace depends on building trust among all parties through prisoner exchanges, the opening of humanitarian corridors, and the adoption of a short-term ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The discussions further highlighted the importance of protecting civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and water and electricity facilities, and preventing their use for military purposes in order to reduce civilian casualties.

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In this context, the two sides affirmed that reconstruction represents a central pillar of the peace process, noting that stability cannot be consolidated without restoring public services in a manner that strengthens public confidence in the viability of peace.

They also stressed the need to reorganize the relationship between military and political activity in a way that ensures the integration of armed forces into state institutions under clear legal frameworks, and prevents the existence of any parallel forces operating outside the state's authority.

The meeting concluded that achieving peace in Sudan requires a cumulative, step-by-step approach based on practical and implementable measures, gradually evolving into a comprehensive and sustainable political process.