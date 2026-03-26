South Africa: Cape Town Gang Violence Intensifies - South African News Briefs - March 26, 2026

Cape Town Gang Violence Intensifies

Cape Town's gang violence crisis is intensifying, with multiple shootings in Khayelitsha leaving at least three people dead and several others injured within 24 hours, reports EWN. In Site C's Taiwan informal settlement, two men in their 20s were fatally shot. A separate attack in Kuyasa saw a 19-year-old killed and two others wounded inside a spaza shop. The latest attacks bring the metro's murder toll to more than 30 this month. Communities are anxiously awaiting the possible deployment of soldiers to crime hotspots, as police continue investigations with no arrests yet made.

Terry Bell, Veteran Anti-Apartheid Journalist, Dies at 84

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Veteran South African journalist, author and anti-apartheid activist Terry Bell has died at the age of 84 in Cape Town following an illness, reports SABC News. His journalistic career began in the 1960s, working for several publications under the Amalgamated Press banner, later joining the Rand Daily Mail, Sunday Times and Sunday Express. His political activism dates to his young adult life when he was recruited for underground operations by the late African National Congress (ANC) member, Joe Gqabi. Bell spent 27 years in exile and played a role in establishing the anti-apartheid movement in New Zealand. He remained a prominent labour commentator and advocate for marginalised communities until his death.

Historic Botha Sigcau Building Gutted by Devastating Fire

The historic Botha Sigcau building in the Eastern Cape has been destroyed by a fire, marking a significant loss for the country, reports EWN. The 11-storey building, which houses several government departments, was engulfed in flames. Bantu Holomisa, Deputy Minister of Defence and president of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), said the disaster destroyed a treasure trove of archival resources. The fire has raised questions about the maintenance and upkeep of the building.

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