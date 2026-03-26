Rwanda: Kagame Pledges to Fast-Track Stalled Muslim Community Projects

President Paul Kagame has pledged to deliver on delayed development projects for Rwanda's Muslim community, including plans for a state-of-the-art Islamic complex.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, March 25, during an engagement with members of the Muslim community at celebrations marking the end of Eid al-Fitr. The event brought together Muslims from across the country to mark the occasion with the President.

The gathering was held under the theme: "Celebrating good governance in Rwanda that has given us dignity and freedom of worship."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

ALSO READ: Kagame backs revival of Muslims' morning call to prayer

"Muslims have a unique history, and they also share parts of that history with others [during and before the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi]. What is most important is what we all share. The persecution and denial of peace faced by Muslims happened in a particular way, but at the same time, many others were also persecuted. That shared experience is something that unites us," Kagame said.

He noted that Rwanda is on a path to transform lives, governance, and leadership, creating opportunities for inclusive development. "Everyone has a role to play, and no one should be excluded," he added.

The President also addressed concerns over delayed projects, noting that previous commitments, including those made in 2011 would be fulfilled.

He was referring to plans by the Islamic community to construct a Rwf5 billion complex featuring a national mosque, hotels, a top-tier hospital, commercial buildings, sports and recreational facilities, and parking for more than 1,000 vehicles.

ALSO READ: Islamic community to set up Rwf 5bn complex

"I do not know what delayed it or why it was not completed, but it will be resolved. Some of these issues are not even complex, like exchanging land for you," he said.

Kagame further promised that additional support, including assistance for essential infrastructure, would be provided and personally monitored.

He encouraged Muslims and other religious groups to resolve disagreements peacefully and continue contributing positively to society.

The Mufti of Rwanda, Sheikh Musa Sindayigaya, commended the progress made, highlighting the recognition and dignity Muslims now enjoy, including freedom to preach Islam openly and the recognition of public holidays such as Eid al-Fitr and the Sacrifice Feast.

ALSO READ: Kagame: Religious oversight aims to curb exploitation, not suppress faith

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Governance Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"You have made the pilgrimage to Mecca much easier, offering convenient access and flights through RwandAir, which has significantly reduced the challenges of the journey. We also value the guidance and support provided by various government institutions in strengthening the Muslim community," he said.

He noted that where Muslims once had minimal representation in government, they now serve across ministries, embassies, and other institutions, contributing to national development and strengthening international partnerships.

Sindayigaya also cited the transformation of Biryogo in Nyamirambo Sector into a thriving tourism hub, alongside increased participation of Muslims in public institutions.

He added that the community's future plans, which are aligned with Rwanda's Vision 2050 and the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2) , centre on developing an Islamic Cultural Centre Hub.