Rwanda: Imihigo Shake-Up Puts Impact Ahead of Targets

Districts could soon be assessed under a revised Imihigo performance contracts framework that shifts the focus from the number of targets to the relevance and impact of what is delivered on the ground.

The National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) says it is working with line ministries and districts to finalise the new model, which could take effect in July if approved.

The proposed changes come as NISR resumes publication of Imihigo results after a three-year pause. Figures released on March 23 for the 2024/2025 fiscal year show a national average performance of 69 per cent.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ngoma District ranked first with 77.2 per cent, while Nyabihu District placed last at 54.4 per cent.

ALSO READ: Imihigo should translate into better livelihood

Imihigo performance contracts assess how districts deliver on their annual targets. The latest results show strong performance from Eastern Province, with three districts among the top five.

Gilbert Semana, Imihigo Evaluation Team Leader at NISR, said the review was prompted by a sharp rise in the number of indicators over the years, which risks diluting focus.

"Since 2018/2019, the number of indicators has increased by 62 per cent, from about 60 to around 140 per district," he said.

He warned that too many indicators can shift attention away from results.

"We need districts to be ambitious, accountable, results-oriented and impactful. The rest can be handled in their action plans."

Semana added that some indicators reflect routine obligations rather than measurable performance.

"You could find indicators such as paying teachers on time, yet that is already a must," he said.

ALSO READ: Ngoma tops Imihigo ranking as publication resumes

Under the revised approach, districts will be encouraged to prioritise key challenges specific to their areas. Discussions with relevant institutions are ongoing, with implementation expected as early as July.

The need to align targets with local realities was also raised during the National Umushyikirano Council. Ivan Murenzi, Director General of NISR, noted that some disaster-prone districts fail to reflect these risks in their performance contracts.

"In some areas vulnerable to disasters, contracts do not capture those risks. Instead, they focus on infrastructure such as markets, stadiums and offices," he said. "There is a need to prioritise what is most urgent."

He also highlighted pressures in urban areas. "Cities are receiving more people, yet housing remains limited. Urban districts should make that a priority."

ALSO READ: Imihigo should translate into better livelihood

Two decades of Imihigo

Bob Gakire, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Local Government (Minaloc), said Imihigo marks 20 years since its introduction in March 2006, with significant evolution in both target-setting and evaluation.

Between 2006 and 2009, provinces evaluated districts without nationally set targets. From 2010 to 2013, the process became more coordinated, involving institutions such as Minaloc, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (Minecofin), the Office of the President, civil society, and the Private Sector Federation.

From 2014 to 2016, the evaluation role shifted to the Institute of Policy Analysis and Research (IPAR), before a 2016 review recommended aligning Imihigo reporting with national statistics systems. NISR later assumed the role, working with IPAR during a transition period.

Gakire also cited structural changes introduced in 2019 affecting the City of Kigali, where districts no longer sign contracts individually. Instead, the city signs and is ranked as a whole.

On impact, he said Imihigo has contributed to improvements in social welfare, including increased life expectancy, now at 69 years driven in part by expanded access to healthcare.

"These include building health infrastructure, ensuring all babies are vaccinated, and increasing health insurance coverage," he said.

He added that social protection programmes have supported poverty reduction, while investments in water infrastructure, early childhood development centres, and business hubs have improved livelihoods and boosted economic growth.

Gakire stressed that the system has strengthened accountability among leaders.

"If they keep failing, they can be removed," he said, noting that rankings encourage better performance.

Calls for more transparency

Economic analyst Tedy Kaberuka said Imihigo remains a useful planning tool but requires greater transparency to maximise its effectiveness.

"It is better than working without clear targets, but there should be more access to information," he said.

He suggested that performance contracts be made public before signing to allow stakeholders to contribute.

"That would help organisations such as NGOs and churches identify where they can support," he said.

Kaberuka also called for clear benchmarks and consistent tracking of progress over multiple years, alongside a stronger focus on the quality of delivery.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ngoma's approach

Nathalie Niyonagira, Mayor of Ngoma District, attributed the district's top ranking to prioritising key needs identified by residents.

"We focused on the most pressing areas, including water, health services and roads," she said.

She cited the construction of a water plant and 12 second-generation health posts offering services such as dental care and maternal health support.

Community engagement also played a key role, with priorities identified through consultations before budgets are finalised.

"That helps us direct investors to areas of need while aligning with their interests," she said.

Niyonagira emphasised that quality of implementation is as important as meeting targets. District teams monitor progress daily and work closely with stakeholders to address challenges.

"We have teams that follow up on implementation every day, and when challenges arise, support is provided," she said.

She added that contractors are encouraged to employ local residents, particularly youth and women, as part of broader development goals.