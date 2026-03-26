Botswana: Govt Backs Stanbic Housing Loan Initiative

Gaborone — In a strategic bid to address housing demand in Botswana, Stanbic Bank Botswana has unveiled Legae Home Loan, an initiative aimed at making home ownership a possibility for Batswana.

The home loan scheme is a well conceived initiative that aligns with the Bonno National Housing Programme's mandate to expand access to decent housing for Batswana.

Through the Legae Home Loan, clients can access financing of up to P650 000, supported by a 10-year repayment term and a 100 per cent funding of construction costs, including planning and project management.

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The model also introduces three sustainable housing plans from a one to three-bedroom plan, expanded geographic coverage beyond traditional mortgage financing footprints, and the removal of bond registration, legal and valuation fees, enhancing predictability and completion certainty.

Minister of Water and Human Settlement, Mr Onneetse Ramogapi, highlighted the critical role of coordinated public-private collaboration in accelerating housing progress in Botswana.

Mr Ramogapi said the housing challenges many households faced such as crisis of affordability, informal incomes, and lack of collateral made access to traditional housing loans difficult, consequently resulting in rental dependency, overcrowding and in some cases, unsafe housing conditions.

"Recent fiscal constraints have also limited Government's ability to cushion households, creating an urgent need for private sector participation and innovative financial solutions," he added.

The minister underscored the 12th National Development Plan as a critical framework for enhancing service delivery, strengthening accountability, and increasing private sector participation across infrastructure, housing, and financial services.

He further emphasised the significance of the Botswana Economic Transformation Programme (BETP), noting that its mandate to advance housing and urban development was central to driving economic growth, as it integrated key sectors such as construction, services, and materials, while creating jobs and fostering long-term household wealth creation.

Stanbic Bank Botswana, CEO, Mr Chose Modise, spoke of sustainable homeownership being as much of a social imperative as it was an economic catalyst.

He underscored that the Legae Home Loan represented a shift from fragmented housing interventions to an integrated delivery approach that enables Batswana to translate land ownership into completed, resilient homes.

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"By reducing structural barriers and strengthening delivery certainty, we are supporting both individual asset creation and broader economic activation across the housing value chain," he said.

Through the Legae Home Loan, clients can access financing of up to P650 000, supported by a 10-year repayment term and a 100 per cent funding of construction costs, including planning and project management.

The model also introduces three sustainable housing plans from a one to three-bedroom plan, expanded geographic coverage beyond traditional mortgage financing footprints, and the removal of bond registration, legal and valuation fees, enhancing predictability and completion certainty.ENDS

BOPA