Uganda: Budget Priorities Top Agenda As NRM Caucus Meets Museveni

The Spokesperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus and Kagoma North Member of Parliament, Alex Brandon Kintu, has outlined the key agenda items ahead of a crucial caucus meeting scheduled for Friday with President Museveni at State House Entebbe.

Speaking to Canary Mugume during Next Big Talk hosted by Next Radio on Wednesday, Kintu emphasised that the primary focus of the upcoming caucus will be on aligning national budget priorities for the 2026/2027 financial year.

"The main agenda for the Friday caucus is to prioritise the budget and align key priorities alongside other allocations," he said, underscoring the importance of strategic planning in addressing Uganda's socio-economic needs.

According to Kintu, the caucus leadership retains the authority to invite individuals deemed relevant to ongoing discussions.

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"The NRM National Chairman and the Chair of the NRM Caucus have the mandate to invite 'special guests' to the NRM caucus. If an invitation has been extended to Mao, he is welcome," he said, in reference to potential cross-party engagement.

Kintu also addressed increasing political activity around regional representation, following the appearance of former Kawempe North parliamentary aspirant Moses Nsereko at the party headquarters on Kyaddondo Road, expressing interest in contesting for an East African Legislative Assembly MP position on the NRM ticket.

"Surprisingly, I saw my friend Moses Nsereko at the NRM secretariat today. I'm not sure whether he picked up EALA MP nomination forms or not, but he showed interest. This process could help Fish, a member of NUP, to join NRM," he said.

On governance and national unity, Kintu reiterated the government's stance on dialogue and democratic principles.

"Uganda is a democracy and a champion of peace and stability. If there is an opportunity to secure freedom through dialogue, then we all say kudos," he said.

The Friday caucus meeting is expected to be the final engagement between the NRM legislators and President Museveni before the new Parliament is sworn in. Confirming the development to this publication in recent days, Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua stated that the meeting will begin at 12 pm and will focus heavily on budget priorities.

Obua indicated that key sectors under consideration include security, health, education, and infrastructure development. Particular emphasis will be placed on wealth creation initiatives such as the Parish Development Model, which remains central to the government's economic strategy.

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Obua further noted that elections to the East African Legislative Assembly are currently being handled as a legal matter by the party's legal team, signalling possible disputes or procedural clarifications.

Meanwhile, some legislators within the NRM are pushing for broader discussions during the caucus, including the economic challenges linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict and reported incidents of violence during the 2026 general elections.