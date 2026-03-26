Africa No Filter Unites Africa's Creative Heavyweights to Shape the Continent's Global Narrative

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Opportunity Africa has launched a pan-African Creative Council, bringing together leading communications, media and marketing figures to advance a stronger, more unified narrative of the continent in line with Agenda 2063.

The Council is designed as a continental platform to reshape how Africa is perceived globally and how it defines itself, by amplifying the people, institutions and stories already transforming perceptions. It seeks to align brands, institutions and storytellers around a shared vision of "The Africa We Want."

At a time when global competition for capital, influence and attention is intensifying, organisers say perception is no longer a soft issue but a strategic one. The Creative Council aims to ensure Africa's story is defined by those building its future.

The body brings together senior leaders who have shaped narratives at national, regional and global levels. Its role will be to guide the initiative's creative direction, leverage networks across the continent and ensure messaging remains credible, relevant and culturally resonant.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This is exactly the kind of collaboration Africa needs to shape a narrative that reflects our aspirations under Agenda 2063 and builds The Africa We Want," said Faith Adhiambo, Communication Officer, Agenda 2063 at the African Union. "This work will strengthen how we communicate the Union's priorities and amplify Africa's voice."

Moky Makura, Executive Director of Africa No Filter and co-chair of the Council, described the initiative as a milestone in reshaping the continent's narrative.

"It is unprecedented to see this level of expertise and collaboration coming together to build the narrative infrastructure Africa needs to reframe the continent," she said.

Gina Din-Kariuki, Founder and Executive Chair of The Gina Din Group and a member of the Council, emphasised the need for clarity and consistency in storytelling.

"Africa is not short of progress or potential. The task is to communicate both with clarity and consistency. This Council brings that focus to ensure Africa is understood with the accuracy and weight it warrants," she said.

Initial members of the Creative Council include senior leaders from organisations such as TRACE, Africa Practice, the African Union, Brand South Africa, IC Publications, Alpha Media Holdings and X3M Ideas, among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The initiative is convened by Africa No Filter, Brand Africa and partners including the African Union, and aims to position Africa as a continent of opportunity, progress, innovation and creativity by building collective momentum behind a more confident global narrative.