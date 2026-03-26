Kenya: Rachel Ruto Joins Global First Spouses Summit On AI and Education in Washington

Nairobi — Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto has joined fellow First Spouses from around the world at a high-level summit in White House focused on the future of education and technology.

The summit, dubbed "Fostering the Future Together," was convened by Melania Trump and brought together global leaders to explore how emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, are reshaping learning and the workforce.

In a statement shared after the meeting, Rachel Ruto described the forum as an honour and emphasized the urgency of preparing young people for a rapidly evolving digital world.

Discussions at the summit centered on ensuring that children across the globe have safe and equitable access to technological opportunities, amid growing concerns about the digital divide.

The First Lady noted that governments and stakeholders must work collaboratively to align education systems with technological advancements, warning that failure to do so could leave many children behind.