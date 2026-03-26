Rwanda: New Aviation Courses Launched to Close Skills Gap

Two Advanced Diploma programmes in Airline and Airport Management, and Logistics and Supply Chain Management, have been launched to help build a skilled workforce for Rwanda's fast-growing aviation and logistics sectors.

The programmes, which will be offered at Rwanda Polytechnic, specifically at its Kigali College, were officially unveiled on March 25. They are expected to train hundreds of students annually.

According to the school, the programmes are designed to respond to industry needs by equipping learners with practical, job-ready skills for careers in airport operations, airline services, logistics, and supply chain management.

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Speaking at the launch, Claudette Irere, the state Minister of Education, reaffirmed that skills development remains central to Rwanda's future.

"As sectors like aviation, logistics, and tourism expand, our responsibility is to ensure our youth are ready to seize those opportunities," she said.

Irere added that the two programmes are a strong example of how education is evolving to meet industry demand and national priorities.

Patrick Nkulikiyimfura, Managing Director of Akagera Aviation, noted that the aviation sector depends on highly skilled professionals.

"Programmes like these are a timely intervention. They will help bridge the gap between training and industry expectations, ensuring graduates are well prepared for the workplace and can support the sector's continued growth," he said.

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The Vice Chancellor of RP, Sylvie Mucyo, emphasised the institution's commitment to practical and industry-aligned training.

"Our focus is on delivering training that is relevant, practical, and aligned with industry needs. Enrolment in these programmes has grown steadily, reflecting increasing confidence in these career paths. Facilities like these allow students to apply their knowledge and graduate with the competencies required in Rwanda's aviation and logistics sectors," she said.

Meanwhile, the event also unveiled a modern Airport Simulator Workshop and Smart Classroom, the first of its kind in Rwanda. The facility includes a simulated airport terminal and aircraft mock-up, enabling students to gain hands-on experience in passenger handling, airside operations, and in-flight service. The smart classroom further enhances learning through interactive, technology-enabled teaching and will support short courses and professional upskilling for industry practitioners.

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An alumna of the programme, Peneloppe Tumukunde Muzima, welcomed the new facilities.

"During our time, we relied mainly on field visits to understand airport and airline operations. While helpful, they offered limited practice time. Seeing this simulator today is exciting. It means students will gain practical competencies that many of us did not have, and will be much better prepared for careers in aviation," she said.

Meskerem Mulatu, Education Practice Manager for East and Southern Africa at the World Bank Group, highlighted the importance of investing in skills development.

"Rwanda's development ambitions rest on a skilled workforce, and those skills are built within institutions like Rwanda Polytechnic. Investing in market-driven skills and modern training facilities is not just an investment in education, but in jobs, economic growth, and the country's future," she said.

The launch comes as Rwanda continues to invest in strategic infrastructure, including the new international airport in Bugesera, further positioning the country as a regional hub for air transport, logistics, and tourism. These developments are expected to increase demand for professionals with hands-on experience and operational expertise.