Tunisia: There Is Need to Ensure Easier Access to Healthcare, President Says

Tunis, March 26 — President Kais Saied made a visit on Wedneday morning to El Omrane polyclinic, a healthcare facility under the National Social Security Fund (CNSS) like the ones in El Khadra city, Sousse, Bizerte, Mitlaoui and Sfax.

He familiarised with the way medicines are dispensed and doctor appointments set and took stock of a number of shortcomings in healthcare provision and medicines supply, especially that this polyclinic takes the lead in dialysis and the distribution of specific medications, the Presidency said in a press release.

There is need to ensure an easier access to healthcare for citizens, the President said. as many need to come in dawn hours and wait for long hours. Alternative mechanisms have to be adopted, he added.