Rwanda: How to Follow FIFA Series 2026 - TV Channels, Venues, Kickoff Times

The second edition of the FIFA Series 2026 is set to kick off in Kigali from March 26 to 30, bringing together eight national teams for a series of international friendly matches.

Rwanda is the only African host of this edition, with games scheduled to be played at Amahoro Stadium and Kigali Pelé Stadium.

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Participating teams are pooled into two groups. Group A features hosts Rwanda alongside Kenya, Estonia, and Grenada, while Group B consists of Aruba, Liechtenstein, Macau, and Tanzania.

Times Sport brings you everything you need to know about how to follow the FIFA Series, including broadcast details, match venues, kickoff times, and ticket information.

TV Channels

All matches will be broadcast live on the national broadcaster, Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA), as well as Kigali Channel 2 (KC2).

KC2 is available on DStv channel 395, Canal+ channel 382, Azam TV channel 372, and StarTimes channel 107.

RBA can be accessed on DStv channel 299, while RTV is also available on Canal+ Afrique (channel 380 in HD and 630 in SD) and on StarTimes channels 101 or 725.

Match schedule and kickoff times

Group B matches start on Thursday, March 26, beginning with Aruba vs Macau at 1:30 PM, followed by Liechtenstein vs Tanzania at 4:30 PM.

Group A matches are scheduled for Friday, March 27, with Kenya taking on Estonia at 6:00 PM before hosts Rwanda face Grenada at 9:00 PM.

All kickoff times are in Kigali local time.

How to access tickets

Fans wishing to attend the matches can purchase tickets online via www.sportspass.rw or by dialing the USSD code 93932#.

At Amahoro Stadium, ticket prices are set at Rwf 2,000 for general seating, Rwf 5,000 for regular seats, and Rwf 30,000 for VIP.

At Kigali Pelé Stadium, regular tickets cost Rwf 2,000, while VIP seats are priced at Rwf 20,000.