Rwanda: Growing Up Online - the Hidden Risks Facing a Generation

opinion

Social media is no longer just something people do in their free time. It has become part of daily life, shaping how we connect, how we learn, and how children come to see themselves. And yet, if it were being introduced today for the first time, most of us would not welcome it so easily.

ALSO READ: MTN Rwanda strengthens digital safety with child online protection initiative

We would stop and take a closer look at what it does to people over time, especially children and young people. We would want to be sure we understand the risks before it becomes something they live with every day. That is how we normally approach anything alien to us.

ALSO READ: A guide for parents on online safety, content regulation for children

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This unease is grounded in the evidence we see in other parts of the world. Research from the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, and even studies conducted by the platforms themselves, consistently reveal the same troubling patterns, leaving little room for comfort.

ALSO READ: The hidden risks of sharing children's lives online

The more time young people spend on these platforms, the more likely they are to feel anxious, sad, and alone, even when constantly "connected." Not every child or young person is affected, but often enough this cannot be ignored or dismissed as a passing concern.

When you hear from the people who interact with these young people and children up close every day; parents, teachers, doctors, and the children themselves, the problem is evident.

In a recent Pew survey in the U.S., 44% of parents said social media was the biggest threat to their children's mental health, even more than other technology. These aren't people on the sidelines; they are parents at home, teachers in classrooms, and doctors in clinics watching it play out in real time.

In the United Kingdom, and in countries like Spain, many parents say they wish children under 16 did not have social media accounts at all. Young people echo similar concerns, saying the platforms often leave them feeling insecure about their appearance, their achievements, and even their own lives.

In the United States, as many as one in two young adults say they wish some of these platforms had never been part of their lives. At the same time, nearly half of them now believe social media is having a mostly negative effect on people their age, a sharp rise in just a few years.

This goes beyond just hurt feelings. Every year, millions of young people face bullying online, stumble across shocking or harmful content, or are trapped in dangerous situations like sextortion or contact with predators. And it's not as if the companies running these platforms are unaware of the risks.

Even in Africa, and in Rwanda in particular, social media is no longer just a way to pass the time. It is where young people meet, learn, and express themselves. But the risks aren't far away; they are already part of daily life.

Recently, young members of the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) were urged to use these platforms responsibly, reflecting concerns about misinformation, online abuse, and the emotional strain that comes with constant connectivity. These warnings were not just precautionary; they pointed to the patterns we see unfolding every day.

Hours spent scrolling through short videos or comparing oneself to polished, curated images might not feel harmful in the moment. But over time, especially during adolescence, these experiences shape how young people think, feel, and see themselves. Constant exposure to these environments can deepen anxiety, fuel insecurity, and increase loneliness.

Girls often report feeling the effects more sharply, but boys are not immune. And when millions experience this at the same time, it begins to affect more than individuals, it begins to shape the mental health of an entire generation.

Social media companies often highlight the benefits: connection, creativity, and a sense of belonging. And indeed, many young people say these platforms help them stay in touch with friends or express themselves. But that is only part of the picture-too many also face anxiety, insecurity, and pressure from constant comparison.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Children ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Rwanda, as in the rest of the world, children need boundaries, real digital skills, and protections that match what they actually face online. Adults, parents, teachers, and policymakers, must be honest about the risks, not just the benefits, and give young people the guidance and support to navigate these spaces safely.

Social media isn't going away, it's here to stay. Artificial intelligence is now woven into these platforms, shaping the content children and young people see, predicting what will catch their attention, and keeping them scrolling longer than they might want. It can help connect, inform, and inspire-but it can also feed negativity and anxiety when used without care.

A generation's mental health shouldn't be the cost of social media and AI. It doesn't have to be. Regulators must act now.

The writer is a management consultant and strategist.