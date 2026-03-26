Rwanda: Nkulikiyinka in Mauritius to Seek Support for Mushikiwabo's Oif Candidacy

The Minister of Labour and Public Service, Christine Nkulikiyinka, on Wednesday, March 25, met Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius for discussions on Louise Mushikiwabo's candidacy for a new term at the helm of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie.

ALSO READ: Francophonie: Minister Nkulikiyinka lobbies Seychelles to back Mushikiwabo's third term

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the meeting also addressed cooperation in areas of mutual interest within the Francophonie and beyond.

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The leaders highlighted priority sectors including skills development, tourism, and entrepreneurship, aimed at delivering concrete results for their populations.

The meeting in Mauritius follows Nkulikiyinka's similar engagement in Seychelles on March 21, when she met with Vice-President Sébastien Pillay to discuss Mushikiwabo's bid for another term.

In the same spirit, the Minister of Interior, Vincent Biruta, on Wednesday delivered a message from President Paul Kagame to Denis Sassou-Nguesso of Congo Brazzaville, conveying both congratulations on Sassou-Nguesso's re-election and Mushikiwabo's candidacy for a third term at the OIF.

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Various ministers are on the tour to mobilise support for Mushikiwabo.

Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe has visited Djibouti to rally support for the Rwandan candidate, as Sports Minister Nelly Mukazayire held talks with leaders in Mauritania and Senegal.

ALSO READ: Nduhungirehe in Djibouti to lobby for Mushikiwabo's Francophonie candidacy

The Organisation internationale de la Francophonie brings together 88 member states and governments and promotes the French language, as well as political, educational, economic and cultural cooperation.

Mushikiwabo has led the organisation since 2018 and was re-elected in 2022 and is seeking another four-year term at the upcoming Francophonie Summit in Cambodia.