Rwanda: Popular Drama Series 'Zirara Zishya' to Resume Production in April

One of Rwanda's most popular drama series from the early 2010s, Zirara Zishya, is set to resume production in mid-April, nearly two decades after it was abruptly halted due to financial losses, The New Times has learnt.

Charles Habyarimana, the creator and director of the series, said the decision to revive the production was driven by persistent demand from fans who felt the story was left unfinished.

"We decided to continue the film because fans kept asking for it. If you look at the story, it stopped before it was completed," Habyarimana said.

"We halted production due to losses at the time. We were selling films on CDs, and in many cases, the returns never reached us."

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He noted that changes in content distribution and monetisation--particularly through digital platforms--have made the revival possible.

"I have decided to continue because I have now found a way to distribute the film on YouTube and generate revenue, unlike in the past when we relied on CD sales," he explained.

Filming is expected to begin after the annual commemoration week dedicated to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, observed each April.

The second season will see the return of several beloved characters, including Samusure, Mukarujanga, Nyagahene, Nyirakanyana, Nyirankende, Kanyamanza, Gasega, Rumende, Nzovu, Nyina wa Mbogo, Nyirankoko, and Nyirantama, among others.

The first season helped launch the careers of several actors who have since become prominent figures in Rwanda's film industry, including Gratien Niyitegeka (Sekaganda), Ndjoli Kayitankore (Kanyombya), and Venuste Bahizi (Nzovu).

According to Habyarimana, at least 90 percent of the original cast will return, although two of its most recognisable faces are unlikely to feature.

"Sekaganda has many commitments, so it may be difficult for him to return. As for Kanyombya, it would require developing a new storyline to reintroduce his character, as he had already exited the plot," he said.

Zirara Zishya--a Kinyarwanda phrase loosely meaning "Homes burn overnight"--centres on domestic life, exploring the conflicts and dynamics between couples and neighbours in everyday relationships. The series built a loyal following before its sudden halt mid-story.

The new season will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Abasare Films. Episodes from the first season are already being uploaded, giving both new viewers and longtime fans a chance to revisit the story ahead of the relaunch.