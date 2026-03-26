Zimbabwe: Triangle United Fire Coach Ruzive, Eye Chitembwe, Chaminuka As Replacements

26 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Discover moreData privacy servicesReal estate listingsLocal news updatesTriangle United have become the first club in the 2026 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season to part ways with their head coach after relieving Thomas Ruzive of his duties.

Ruzive was dismissed on Tuesday evening following a lengthy meeting with the club's executive.

The Sugar Boys are currently second from the bottom of the league standings and are yet to register a single point after four matches.

Triangle United are one of only two teams still without a point this season, alongside bottom-placed Manica Diamonds.

With 30 matches still remaining in the season, Ruzive's departure makes him the first coaching casualty in this year's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Meanwhile, NewZimbabwe.com understands that the Triangle executive has already moved to identify potential replacements, with former CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe and ex-Dynamos mentor Saul Chaminuka among the leading candidates for the vacant position.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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