Tunisia: President Saïed Visits Health and Social Security Facilities in Tunis

25 March 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kaïs Saïed paid a visit on Wednesday to the El Omrane polyclinic, under the National Social Security Fund (CNSS), where he enquired about the citizens' concerns and operational dysfunctions affecting the services of this establishment.

According to public television Al Wataniya 1, the Head of State took note of the difficulties encountered by users and staff, in a context marked by recurrent criticism regarding the quality of healthcare services.

Saïed then proceeded to the headquarters of the Central Pharmacy of Tunisia, an institution under the Health Ministry, where he checked the working conditions and the medication distribution channels.

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