South Africa: Media Statement - Select Committee Chairperson Welcomes Swift Ministerial Action On Alleged Expanded Public Works Programme Interference

press release

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Public Infrastructure and the Minister in the Presidency, Mr Rikus Badenhorst, has welcomed the swift and decisive action taken by the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Dean Macpherson, in ordering an urgent investigation into allegations of political interference in Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) applications in Limpopo.

According to reports, EPWP applications in Makhuduthamaga Municipality were allegedly channelled through a political party structure, raising serious concerns about fairness, transparency and the integrity of a programme designed to provide much-needed work opportunities to vulnerable South Africans .

Mr Badenhorst said he notes that the Minister's immediate intervention and swift action send a clear and necessary message: public employment programmes cannot and will not be captured for political gain. EPWP is a critical lifeline for many communities, and any attempt to manipulate access to opportunities for partisan purposes undermines both public trust and the dignity of those seeking work. "Of particular importance is the Minister's commitment to systemic reform of the programme," said Mr Badenhorst.

The planned introduction of a transparent, technology-driven application process to remove political influence is a long-overdue step that aligns with the committee's ongoing oversight emphasis on clean governance, accountability and fair access to state resources.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The committee has consistently raised concerns about allegations of patronage, gatekeeping and abuse within EPWP, including instances where opportunities are reportedly sold or used to secure political loyalty. The current intervention demonstrates the type of leadership required to confront these challenges head-on.

The Chairperson further notes that accountability must follow investigation. Where wrongdoing is confirmed, decisive consequence management will be essential to restore credibility and deter future abuse.

The committee will continue to exercise vigilant oversight over the investigation and the broader EPWP reform process. Mr Badenhorst said South Africans deserve a programme that operates fairly, transparently and in service of its intended purpose: to provide a genuine pathway to work, skills and dignity.

The committee stands ready to support all efforts that strengthen governance and protect opportunities for those who need them most.