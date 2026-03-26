South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Human Settlements Welcomes Briefings From Department and Free State and Western Cape Municipalities

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements has welcomed the improvements in the briefings it received yesterday from the Department of Human Settlements on the department's third and fourth quarter reports.

The committee asked the department to ensure the quarterly reports include indicators for the impact made in providing houses to the people who still live in informal settlements.

The Free State Department of Human Settlement also provided a progress report on human settlements projects in the Matjhabeng Municipality, while the Western Cape department provided progress reports on projects in Breede Valley and Stellenbosch municipalities, as well as the Strand petitions.

During the engagements on the Free State and Western Cape municipalities, the committee highlighted systemic problems that included poor planning and monitoring, and the lack of a consequence management. The department and the municipalities assured the committee about work underway to address these problems.

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In welcoming the reports, the Chairperson of the committee, Mr Albert Seabi, thanked the department and municipalities for their work and for the briefings. He also welcomed the progress the Free State Human Settlements department has achieved in dealing with asbestos in housing and the application of consequence management.

The Chairperson asked the department to report on the timelines for the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Amendment Bill. The department reported that the Bill has just been approved by Cabinet and it can be presented to Parliament by June or early in July 2026.