South Africa: Media Advisory - Both Houses to Hold Programming Committee Meetings, Plenaries and Mini-Plenaries On Thursday

press release

Both Houses of Parliament will tomorrow, Thursday, 26 March 2026, convene their respective Programming Committee meetings at 08:30 to plan and prioritise parliamentary business.

The Programming Committees will consider draft programmes, committee reports, and Bills before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and the National Assembly (NA).

DETAILS OF BOTH VIRTUAL PROGRAMMING COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

Date: Thursday, 26 March 2026

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Time: 08:30 am

Venue: Virtual platform

Later at 14:00, the NCOP will meet in a hybrid plenary to consider several committees reports and legislation (Bills) before the House. Reports to be considered include: the Report of the Select Committee on Education, Sciences and Creative Industries following the committee's oversight visit to the Eastern Cape from 20 to 24 October 2025; the Report of the Joint Standing Committee on Defence following its engagement with members of the South African Defence Industry at Rheinmetall Denel munition and Damen Shipyard; and the Report of the Select Committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Mineral Resources and the Portfolio Committee on Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on the Second Antarctic Parliamentarians' Assembly.

Other reports to be considered include the Report of the Select Committee on Public Infrastructure and Minister in the Presidency on oversight visits to national department and public entity sites in the Gauteng Province as part of a Joint Oversight Week with the Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Public Administration from 21 to 25 October 2025; the Report of the Select Committee on Security and Justice on the oversight visit to the Free State Province from 21 to 24 October 2025; and the Report of the Select Committee on Social Services on the oversight visit to the Northern Cape, dated 11 March 2026.

The NCOP will conclude its business for the day with a debate titled: "Taking decisive action to fix local government and improve the delivery of basic services."

DETAILS OF THE NCOP HYBRID PLENARY:

Date: Thursday, 26 March 2026

Time: 14:00

Venue: NCOP Chamber and Virtual Platform

Also tomorrow, at 14:00, the NA will hold two virtual mini-plenaries to consider the following discussion topics:

Mini-plenary 1:

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1. Subject for discussion (Mr Mogodu Samuel Moela): Addressing overcrowding in South African correctional centres as a human rights imperative

2. Subject for discussion (Mr I Ismail-Moosa): The role South Africa can play in advancing its human rights ethos by supporting the global campaign for the immediate release of Venezuelan Parliamentary Member, Cilia Flores Maduro

Mini-plenary 2:

3. Subject for discussion (Mr Gaolatlhe Kgabo): Increasing artisan skills base through Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges to ensure the economy has the skills required

4. Subject for discussion (Mr Luyolo Mphithi): The strain placed on municipal and state resources by illegal occupations of private and state properties, requiring legislative reforms to address various challenges pertaining to illegal land occupation

DETAILS OF THE NA PLENARY:

Date: Thursday, 26 March 2026

Time: 14:00

Venue: Dome, Nieuwmeester Parking (corner Commercial Street and Plein Street)

Proceedings of Parliament are open to the public and may also be followed live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408). They are also live-streamed on Parliament's YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages. Please see the links below.

You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

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